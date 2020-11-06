Henderson officers involved in Nov. 3 officer-involved shooting identified

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police have released the names of the officers involved in the officer-involved shooting on Nov. 3. The OIS was a result of a triple homicide that occurred at an apartment complex near Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway.

The officers are:

Officer Jesse Hehn: Employed with Henderson PD since July 2014

Officer James Pendleton: Employed with Henderson PD since April 2013

Officer Philip Duffy: Employed with Henderson PD since June 2019

Officer Brett Anderson: Employed with Henderson PD since October 2013

Officer Jesse Lujan: Employed with Henderson PD since March 1997

Officer Seth Price: Employed with Henderson PD since June 2017

Officer Luiz Amezcua: Employed with Henderson PD since June 2017

Authorities say these officers currently work in the Field Operations Bureau. They are currently on paid administrative leave.

Officers responded to the incident at The Douglas at Stonelake Apartments around 11 a.m. Tuesday. They found two women dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old suspect was found armed inside a car, with a 12-year-old boy being held hostage. That suspect shot the boy, and officers shot the suspect. Both died on scene.

This is Henderson’s sixth officer-involved shooting for 2020.