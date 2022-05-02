LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson will be offering homeowners amnesty during building safety month by waiving penalty fees throughout May for unpermitted residential construction.

The Henderson residential amnesty program gives homeowners the chance to pull permits without penalties on residential construction that was started or completed without a permit.

The amnesty program includes the following types of construction projects:

Room additions

Electrical or plumbing work

Patio covers

Garage conversions

Block wall repairs, installations and replacements

Interior or exterior alterations

Water heater installation

Furnace of air conditioning replacement

Standard permit fees will still apply throughout the amnesty period.

The amnesty program is meant to reinforce the importance of modern and regularly-updated building codes.