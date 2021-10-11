Henderson offering up to $700 in bonuses for part-time Safekey team members

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is offering sign-on and longevity bonuses up to $700 for part-time Safekey team members within the City’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department is offering sign-on and longevity bonuses for Safekey members starting from $250 to $700 based on the number of hours worked and length of employment.

Positions are available within the City’s school care programs from Monday to Friday at all Clark County School District elementary schools in Henderson.

Shifts begin at 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Available positions for both morning and afternoon hours include:

Youth Enrichment Site Leader: $13.90 – $14.15 per hour

Senior Recreation Assistant: $10.53 – $10.75 per hour

According to the City of Henderson job listing, applicants must be at least 16 years of age depending on the position, and education or child development background is a plus.

Those working within the Safekey program provide students a safe environment where they participate in a variety of activities.

To learn more about the open positions or to apply, visit cityofhendersonjobs.com.