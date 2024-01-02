LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rena McDonald created a desert-friendly landscape in her yard 10 years ago. Now, she is seeing more residents converting their landscape as more people move into town in the last several years.

“I think it’s more noticeable to people now if they weren’t aware of it. There’s a lot of people who are new to Las Vegas. They’re used to being able to use a lot of water wherever they’re from so as they get here the lake is a very visually, very vivid reminder of the lack of water in the desert,” McDonald said.

Beth Moore from the Southern Nevada Water Authority said Southern Nevada has been paving the way with their rebate programs to cut down on water use.

“The community has really stepped up in a big way and since the beginning of this program in 1999, we have already converted 222 million square feet of grass to water-efficient landscape. Everyone is doing their part, but there’s more to be done,” Moore explained.

SNWA currently offers a rebate of $3 per square foot of grass converted to water-smart desert landscaping, also known as xeriscape.

Now the City of Henderson is following in their footsteps.

Madeleine Skains, Senior PIO for the City of Henderson said water conservation remains a top goal for the City of Henderson and city officials hope residents will take advantage of these rebates to help the community save water.

“We want our community to take part in that and we know it can be pretty costly to convert your front yard or back yard so we’re offering a $575 rebate on top of SNWA’s rebate for Henderson residents,” Skains said.

To qualify, the turf conversion must be a minimum of 400 square feet and be approved by SNWA.

“Growing up here, water is very important to the desert as we all know it’s very important that we’re conserving,” McDonald added.

