Henderson nursing care facility reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson skilled nursing center has reported five deaths among residents in the latest report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Horizon Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center now reports a total of six resident deaths and a total of 27 positive tests among residents and 15 positive tests among staff.

“We have had 20 out of the 27 residents recover and are doing well,” said Rocky Tanner, Administrator at Generations Healthcare, on Thursday. “We are saddened to report six resident deaths. These residents were clinically compromised and were sent to the hospital upon showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”

“The five new deaths reported on the state webpage today happened over a period of time and were reported to the state when we were notified of these residents passing,” Tanner said.

The DHHS update comes a day after an 8NewsNow.com report on 23 deaths over the past 20 days in facilities regulated by the state. Since yesterday, nine additional deaths and 59 new positive tests appeared on the DHHS dashboard. A total of 203 deaths and 2,751 positive tests have now been reported at state-regulated nursing homes, assisted living homes and rehabilitation hospitals. Correctional facilities and childcare facilities are also listed when postive tests happen, but no deaths have occurred at those sites.

See the DHHS dashboard for details below. Use the pop-up menu at top left to select the facility you want to see.

On Thursday, a large number of new positive tests were reported at Silver Ridge Health Care Center, 1151 S. Torrey Pines. New positive tests involving 33 residents and 10 staff members stood out in the report that covers about 170 sites. Two other facilities reported more than 10 new positive tests — Legacy House of Southern Hills (19 — 11 residents and 8 staffers) and Wellbrook Grand Montecito (11 — 9 residents and 2 staffers).

In a addition, new resident deaths were reported at three other facilities:

Two deaths at Tranquil Breezes Care Home at 237 Palmetto Pointe Dr. in Henderson. No new positive tests were reported, and previously only seven residents and three staffers had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

at 237 Palmetto Pointe Dr. in Henderson. No new positive tests were reported, and previously only seven residents and three staffers had been diagnosed with COVID-19. One death at The Royal Place , 3644 E Mountcrest Dr. in Las Vegas. Only two positive tests have been reported here previously.

, 3644 E Mountcrest Dr. in Las Vegas. Only two positive tests have been reported here previously. One death at Legacy House of Southern Hills, 9750 W. Sunset Road in Las Vegas. DHHS reports 11 new positive tests there among residents, and eight new staff cases. Before these reports, only a single positive test had been recorded.

Also, one death that had been reported at Muri Stein Hospital was removed by DHHS. That site has had one resident and one staff member test positive.

Tanner described how Horizon Ridge works to stop the spread of the virus using an “isolated area in the facility” whenever a resident tests positive for COVID-19.

“This area is set up to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to any other patients or employees within the facility. The unit is self-contained and the staff working the unit do not enter the rest of the building,” Tanner said.

“We continue to work with infectious disease physicians and experts who are intimately involved in providing continuous guidance and training on the management and care of infected residents and staff. We have established clear lines of communication to all levels of staff, physicians, hospital staff, the County Health Department, and the Nevada Department of Health Services.”

Tanner emphasized: “Nothing is more important than the safety and care of every person to which we are entrusted, and of our valued and committed staff who are working tirelessly despite daunting circumstances.”