Henderson neighborhood brings light to tough times with holiday cheer campaign

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — As the world deals with tough times and uncertainty over coronavirus concerns, a Henderson neighborhood is turning on its holiday cheer to spread joy and smiles.

Those who live in Inspirada near Las Vegas Boulevard and Saint Rose Parkway are taking part in a special “Light The Night” campaign organized by homeowners association board members.

“It does warm my heart, Inspirada HOA Vice President Lisa Hires said of the lights.

Organizers said after they were forced to cancel community events over COVID-19 scares, the idea was crafted to create happiness.

“Our board of directors decided that they wanted to do something special for the community,” Inspirada Lifestyle Director and event organizer Megan Conklin told 8 News Now. “And they had seen sort of the trend on social media.”

People up and down every street are now hanging lights and donning decorations to stand in solidarity while staying home safely.

“Continue to just choose happy,” Hires said of their efforts. “Pray for each other and enjoy.”

Those here are pushing for this so people in the area and all around the valley can work to find comfort together.

“In spite of the things that are happening,” Hires concluded. “We can always find little blessings.”

The Inspirada board is also giving Light The Night participants gift cards every week. The campaign is set to continue through April 30, 2020.