Henderson names new police chief

HENDERSON, Nev. — The acting chief of police for Henderson, Thedrick Andres, has been named as the new chief effective July 8, according to Henderson city officials.

Andres has been acting chief since March when Chief LaTesha Watson was place on administrative leave. She was fired one month later following internal investigations and conflict with the unions representing police officers and supervisors. She had been police chief since Nov. 2017.

Andres was hired by Watson. He came from Texas.

It has been some rocky years for the Henderson Police Department. The chief prior to Watson, Patrick Moers said he was forced to resign in May 2017 after being chief for five years.