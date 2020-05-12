Henderson moves ahead with plans for fourth police station, first training facility

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Henderson will be getting another police station and its first police training facility.

The Henderson City Council approved a contract with Knit, Inc. to develop and architectural needs assessment and building program for the new station and training facility.

“West Henderson is the fastest growing portion of our city and is projected to have a population increase of 30,000 residents over the next 20 years. It is essential that we have a police station in far west Henderson to meet the increase in demand for police services and ensure we keep emergency response times as low as possible,” said City Manager/CEO Richard Derrick. “Our investment now in public projects like the new police station and training facility will also contribute to the community’s economic recovery by creating jobs that are needed as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A construction budget will be set once the architectural firm determines the building’s square footage and costs. Construction of the police station and training facility will be funded through the issuance of general obligations bonds that were approved by the Henderson City Council on April 21.

“Conducting our own police and correction officer training academy enables us to tailor curriculum to the Henderson Police Department’s best practices, giving recruits a better understanding of what their job will entail and a greater likelihood of success,” said Chief of Police Thedrick Andres.

He added a modern training facility would also make the department more competitive when it comes to attracting recruits.

Henderson’s three existing stations are the East Police Station at 223 Lead St., the West Police Station at 300 S. Green Valley Pwky. and the North Police Station at 225 E. Sunset Rd.