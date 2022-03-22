LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash involving a truck on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Warm Springs and Marks at approximately 1:41 p.m.

The officer involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed and impairment are not suspected in the crash. The driver of the truck involved was not injured.

The intersection was closed off for about two hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

No other details on the crash have been released at this time.