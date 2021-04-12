Henderson mother-daughter fitness team inspiring seniors to stay active

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important for seniors to stay physically active as they navigated a more isolated lifestyle.

A Henderson mother and daughter fitness team, April Hattori, 56, and Aiko Sokolowski, 80, decided to work out together from the safety of their home, sharing their experience online through a YouTube channel.

A few videos grew into a library of workout videos. Their YouTube channel, yes2next, received international recognition as it focused on fitness and joy at any age.

You can do anything for 5 minutes, right? Get moving with our new 5-minute workout series, designed for beginners. First up, upper and lower body workouts! https://t.co/8kqkEoxdMi #chairworkout #seniorcare #beginners #yes2next pic.twitter.com/b1DEPCMFgH — yes2next (@yes2next) April 6, 2021

“There were a lot of fitness videos on YouTube, but our subscribers say they really like our connection as mother and daughter,” said Hattori.

FITNESS INSPIRATION

Hattori started training seniors in her “free time” while working in New York City as a communications director at a non-profit.

When April’s mother moved to Nevada though, she decided to leave behind the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple and join her in Henderson, bringing her certified personal training skills with her.

Hattori created the yes2next website and YouTube channel in May 2020 to help seniors stay active during the pandemic.

“80% of our viewers are over age 55,” added Hattori.

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

The fitness duo earned the title ‘Creator on Rise’ and their 25-minute Walk and Dance workout was featured in its International Women’s Day celebration calendar from March 8-15. The special playlist went out to more than 31 million subscribers.

Hattori says yes2next is for people of all ages but has a special attraction for seniors.

“My 80-year-old mom is an inspiration to many fellow seniors,” added Hattori.

MOVING FORWARD WITH FITNESS

Next month is not only the one-year anniversary of the yes2next YouTube channel, but it is also the anniversary of when they gave their shelter-kitty, “Mochi,” a forever home. They both shared how much joy it brings them and their viewers when he makes an appearance in their workout videos.

Stressing the importance of warming up the parts of the body before working out, April and her mother demonstrated a simple workout for 8 News Now.

“It has been a joy creating workouts with my mom,” said Hattori.

Check back next month to see what special plans this mother-daughter duo has in store to help everyone “keep moving.”