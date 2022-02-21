Henderson mom’s desperate plea to bring missing 11-year-old daughter home

HANDERSON (KLAS) — Ashlyn Sherre’s mother said the 11-year-old was riding her skateboard outside of her house in Henderson when she vanished. “I just want my baby home,” said Allison Thomas, mom of Ashlyn.

Thomas has had what she said feels like the longest couple of days of her life without a word from her daughter Ashlyn.

On Saturday Thomas and her daughter were hanging out like other weekends before. In the early evening Ashlyn went to the park and texted her mom when she was making her way back home.

Thomas said when Ashlyn came home, she wanted to ride her skate board outside of her house and it was the last time Thomas saw her daughter. “It wasn’t but five minutes later I opened up the front door and I don’t see her,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she found Ashlyn’s skateboard in the middle of the road, but there was no sign of Ashlyn.

Thomas frantically called and texted Ashlyn but calls went to voicemail and iPhone messages turned green.

Thomas said she is fearing the worst because her daughter Ashlyn suffers from anxiety and depression and kept to herself. But when Ashlyn went missing, Thomas went into her daughter’s computer and saw an app called Discord which helped her enable chat rooms with strangers. “The person was saying things like you are my princess, you know a little girl that is starving for attention from her peers wants to hear who has been isolated from society for two years,” said Thomas.

Some of those comments toward Ashlyn were also sexual, according to her mom who quickly handed everything over to the Henderson Police Department. “I truly believe she met somebody that made her feel what she couldn’t being isolated so long without school friends,” Thomas said.

Thomas is now left hoping and praying someone will recognize Ashlyn and bring her home.

Ashlyn was last seen wearing heavy make up and colored streaks on her hair. Ashlyn has not had any of her medication since the day she went missing.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help come up with a reward for Ashlyn’s safe return.