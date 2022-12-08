LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.

Station Casinos closed Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, and Texas Station during the Covid lockdown in March 2020. Since then all three properties have faced a wrecking ball and are being torn down.

The proposal to buy the 35.3-acre site is on the Dec. 13 agenda for the Henderson city council. The resolution says the city would pay $32 million for the property on West Lake Mead Parkway.

CITY_RESOLUTION_AUTHORIZING_FUNDING_AGREEMENT_FOR_PURCHASE_OF_FIESTA_SITE1215765.Download

The resolution states the site would be used “for future redevelopment purposes benefitting the residents of the Downtown Redevelopment Project area, Eastside Redevelopment Project area, and the city as a whole.”