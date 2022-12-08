LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.

Station Casinos closed Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, and Texas Station during the Covid lockdown in March 2020. Since then all three properties have faced a wrecking ball and are being torn down.

The proposal to buy the 35.3-acre site is on the Dec. 13 agenda for the Henderson city council. The resolution says the city would pay $32 million for the property on West Lake Mead Parkway.

The resolution states the site would be used “for future redevelopment purposes benefitting the residents of the Downtown Redevelopment Project area, Eastside Redevelopment Project area, and the city as a whole.”