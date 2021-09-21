Henderson, Metro Police investigate second officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson Police and Las Vegas Metro Police are on the scene of a second officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. The latest occurred in the 3900 E. Charleston Blvd., near US-95.

Witnesses say the shooting happened at an apartment complex off Charleston. Police confirmed the suspect is dead, but did not immediately provide other details.

The location of the shooting is far from the normal jurisdiction of Henderson Police. However, it’s believed Henderson officers were on the scene of a barricaded subject as Metro Police dealt with an earlier officer-involved shooting.

Metro Police confirmed they were involved with an earlier shooting incident, following a long standoff with an armed subject near Maryland Parkway and Fremont Street.

Police are expected to release more details in both incidents.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.