Henderson Mayor to light Al Davis Memorial Torch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, Nov. 21 the Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. Prior to the game, Henderson Mayor Debra March will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

March championed the Raiders’ efforts to locate and secure the team’s business and practice base at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.

She was elected as mayor in 2017 and prior to that, she sat on the Henderson City Council since 2009.

“Henderson is proud to be the home of the Raiders Headquarters and I’m truly honored to be part of the Salute to Service game and light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on behalf of our 332,000 residents,“ said March.