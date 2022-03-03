LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Mayor Debra March will deliver a state of the city address at noon Thursday from the Dollar Loan Center.

The “All-Star City” speech follows Thursday morning’s ceremony opening the new arena, which is at 200 S. Green Valley Pkwy.

March and Henderson City Council members John Marz, Michelle Romero, Dan Shaw and Dan Stewart will be joined by local heroes and sports personalities.

Mayor March will speak to more than 900 business and community leaders about the past year’s accomplishments and share her vision for what’s to come.