Henderson Mayor Debra March announces 2022 run for lieutenant governor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Mayor Debra March is running for lieutenant governor in the 2022 election.

The Democrat made it official Wednesday morning in a statement. March has deep roots in Nevada, launching her career in public service as a park ranger. She also held roles as a social worker in rural Nevada, economic developer, and director of UNLV’s LIED Institute for Real Estate Studies prior to public service.

March was elected as Henderson mayor in 2017, after serving as a Henderson councilwoman since 2009.

Due to term limits, March is now seeking to continue her service to the community as lieutenant governor.

ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION

Through the years, March and her team worked to attract new businesses, high-paying jobs and ultimately diversify the Henderson economy and promises to continue this effort at a state level.

“As Mayor, my focus has been to attract the jobs of the future that will withstand economic downturns – jobs in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences, global finance, and technology. If elected, I will drive to diversify the economy of the State of Nevada to ensure all Nevadan’s have the opportunity to have jobs that pay living wages.” Henderson Mayor Debra March

MAJOR LEAGUE SPORTS

Henderson has become a mecca for major league sports during March’s tenure as mayor. Henderson is one of 32 cities in the country to house the corporate headquarters of an NFL team — the Las Vegas Raiders.

The city is also home to the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks indoor arena football team, and soon will be home to the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

"March has championed economic development and diversification in the region, including efforts to bring professional sports to Southern Nevada."



What an exciting moment for #LVGEA50 Board member Mayor @debra_march! ✨ https://t.co/tvETHfZr0K — Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (@LVGEA) November 23, 2021

March is proud of this accomplishment with major league sports teams providing job opportunities while enhancing the quality of life for Henderson residents.

COMMUNITY INVOLVMENT

As the first woman and mayor to chair of the Regional Transportation Commission, March has been advocating for sound investments including fuel revenue indexing that create jobs for the community.

March plans to continue working to improve transportation and technology for the state.

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

March’s vision for the state of Nevada includes: