Henderson mayor asks for end to ‘virtual-only’ learning, return to schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Mayor Debra March has sent a letter to the Clark County Board of School Trustees asking for schools to end their “virtual-only” learning and begin reopening schools.

March says that the negative impact on students is clear, including “tragic statistics showing that suicide rates have increased among the school-aged population.”

Today, the school district released a 205-page plan for transitioning to a hybrid learning model beginning in January. A vote is planned on Thursday.

“On behalf of concerned parents in Henderson and throughout Clark County, I implore you to move forward with a plan to safely reopen CCSD schools using as a model other school districts and academic institutions that have safely reopened locally, regionally and in states across the nation,” March wrote.

“A continued failure to act will not only punish many students academically but threatens to provoke behaviors that can lead to depression, aggression and in worst case scenarios, further loss of life through increased suicides by our most precious resource – Nevada’s children.”

March’s letter doesn’t disregard the need for safe learning environments, but it gives weight to the emotional health of students as the COVID-19 pandemic nears the 8-month mark.