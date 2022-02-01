Henderson master-planned community breaks ground on 6th area park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inspirada and the City of Henderson are breaking ground on the master-planned community’s sixth park in the southwest region of the city.

The new addition will be called Montagna Park, a 25-acre multi-use park and will include baseball and multi-use fields, a children’s interactive play area that includes a water feature, pickleball courts, as well as a dog park.

The park is located at 3495 Via Altmire in Henderson and is estimated to cost $16 million. It will be dedicated to the city for public use upon its completion date, which is set for the summer of 2023.

  • Montagna Park at Inspirada
