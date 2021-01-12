Henderson man told police he smoked marijuana 7 hours before fatal crash, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 36-year-old man who was arrested following a Thursday, Jan. 7, crash that killed a woman admitted to police that he smoked marijuana about seven hours earlier, according to an arrest report.

Oliver Michael Cairns of Henderson faces a charge of DUI resulting in death in the 7 p.m. crash near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Lane. Cairns was arrested after officers noticed he was impaired, according to the report.

Police took two blood samples from Cairns after obtaining a warrant by telephone.

Cairns was driving southbound on Eastern with his family in a Gold 2000 Mercury Sable when he collided with Margaret Marvin, 64, who was crossing westbound on Eastern. Cairns told officers he did not see Marvin until it was too late, according to the arrest report.

The woman struck the right front windshield in the collision.

Marvin, who was not in a marked crosswalk according to police, died from her injuries after she was transported to Sunrise Hospital, officers said.

Police said Cairns has had multiple prior drug arrests and convictions.

Marvin’s death is the sixth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.