Henderson man sentenced to 20 years in prison on sex charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 55-year-old Henderson man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison on guilty pleas to a variety of charges involving child pornography and illegal sexual activity.

Robert Marcellus Jones Jr. entered guilty pleas following an investigation in which he was accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations over Facebook with three girls in New York City, beginning in September of 2018 and ending with his arrest in November of 2018.

After buying airline tickets for them to travel to Las Vegas, Jones sexually assaulted two of the girls at his home on Nov. 2, 2018, according to court documents.

On Nov. 5, the National Human Trafficking hotline received a tip that Jones was enticing three victims over Facebook. Law enforcement arrested him on Nov. 8. A forensic review of Jones’ cellphones revealed sexually explicit images of the girls.

Jones was charged in a superseding indictment in April 2019. He pleaded guilty in November 2019 to one count each of distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, transportation of minors for prostitution or other illegal sexual activity, and coercion and enticement.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson sentenced Jones to 15 years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.