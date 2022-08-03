LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson man has been sentenced for the murder of his second wife in 2019.

Alan Sylwester, 62, now faces 15 to 45 years in prison, according to court documents.

Sylwester was initially suspected of killing his first wife, Laura Rhea Gilliom, on March 29, 2011, in Livermore, California, police say. However, he was never charged.

Now, Sylwester’s criminal past is being re-examined. In 2019 his second wife of five months, Karen Byer, was found dead inside the master bedroom of their Lake Las Vegas home on Caminito Amore, police said.

On the morning of March 4, Sylwester called 911 and said he found his wife in bed and not breathing, according to a police report.

When police arrived, they found Byer nude in the bedroom, where the 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead. On the nightstand were handcuffs and lubricant, according to the report.

Both deaths involved similar circumstances, police noted. Both women were found nude in the bedroom, with mysterious markings, a police report revealed.

Sylwester appeared in court on Wednesday, Aug 3, where he pleaded guilty to second degree murder.