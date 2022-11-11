LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson man told 8 News Now he is at his wits end after experiencing what he calls a “nightmare” with a local mechanic.

Aaron Schlivka said he dropped his car off at Duaine’s Automotive for repairs in November 2021 and even paid part of the price he was quoted but hasn’t gotten it back.

“I just want the car back,” Schlivka told 8 News Now.

After a year of unanswered questions, he said he’s fed up with the situation.

“I’ve left numerous messages,” Schlivka explained. “Letters on the door.”

He said he took his 2018 Hyundai Tucson to Duaine’s to get a new engine and paid $5,000 of a $7,000 bill upfront. Now, he told 8 News Now the owner of the business just won’t call him back and it doesn’t appear to be open.

“About 3 months ago, just radio silence,” Schlivka said. “The doors are locked.”

“We just don’t have time for this,” he added of his family’s struggles surrounding the situation. “My daughter lives with me with my grandson, we are a one-vehicle family now.”

Schlivka also added that he is continuing to pay monthly payments on the vehicle and cannot complete this year’s registration since it isn’t in his possession.

8 News Now met Aaron near the shop Friday and called the number listed for Duaine’s online, which said it’s no longer in service.

While the place appeared to be unreachable, 8 News Now’s news crew was interrupted by Henderson Police, who said the owner of the business called them after seeing the crew on his building cameras and requested they stay off his property.

“I don’t expect the car to be in any better condition than when I dropped it off,” Schlivka said. “But I just want to move on.”

He’s unsure where to go from here, but Schlivka said he’s willing to do anything to get what belongs to him back.

“I’m willing to settle up, I was willing to pay him the money I owe,” he concluded. “I’m sure it will be a lot better in the end if he just hands over property.”

Schlivka told 8 News Now he tried to file a police report in an attempt to get his car back, but officers told him this was a ‘business dispute’ and therefore considered a civil matter.