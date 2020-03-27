Henderson man loses father, aunt to COVID-19

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Henderson family has been forever changed after two people died after getting the coronavirus. Jesus Carrillo says he is now in quarantine with his mother and wife who have both tested positive.

Jesus’s aunt came to visit Las Vegas from Mexico. After she arrived, she got sick. And so did his father, 66-year-old Jesus Carrillo-Garcia.

“Around the 6th or 7th, first my aunt started to get sick. She developed a cough and a fever my dad the next day developed a fever,” Jesus said. “He was having trouble breathing. He just wasn’t doing well.”

Carrillo-Garcia was admitted to Henderson Hospital. Jesus’s aunt traveled to Los Angeles. she ended up in the hospital and tested positive for the virus. She passed away on Friday morning.

Then on Saturday, Jesus’s dad tested positive for COVID-19. He died Sunday after going into cardiac arrest.

“We still have not been able to see his body because we have been quarantined,” Carrillo said. “my mom’s tests yesterday came back as positive as well.”

Jesus found out his wife also tested positive, but his results are negative. He is in quarantine with his mother, wife and two children.

“We lost my aunt and my father,” Jesus said. “This just broke up two families. This just devastated us.”

Jesus has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his father’s funeral services. You can donate by CLICKING HERE.

Jesus says he hopes more people take the virus seriously.

“One person can get it and spread it to multiple people,” Jesus said. “You just need to do your part and stay home.”

Jesus also spoke to 8 News Now about some of the symptoms his relatives had prior to be tested and now. He also talked about how his family is coping with everyone quarantined.

