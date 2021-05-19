Henderson man hurt in crop dusting crash in southwestern Kansas

ULYSSES, Kan. — Authorities say a Henderson man was seriously injured when the helicopter he was flying to dust crops in southwestern Kansas crashed.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday as the helicopter was spraying a wheat field west of Kansas Highway 25.

Investigators believe the helicopter hit a power line, causing the crash.

The pilot, identified as 47-year-old Ripson Wong of Henderson was taken to a hospital in Ulysses with serious injuries.

His medical condition Wednesday morning had not been released.