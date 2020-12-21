Henderson man faces federal charges in $1.6M COVID-19 loan fraud case

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 37-year-old Henderson man was arraigned in federal court on Friday in a fraud prosecution involving the FBI, IRS, the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bryan Robinson is accused of fraudulently obtaining about $1.6 million in funds from a Paycheck Protection Program loan and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program — both part of federal COVID-19 relief efforts, according to a Monday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Robinson is charged with two counts of wire fraud and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds.

He appeared on Dec. 18 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach in Las Vegas.

According to the indictment, Robinson submitted two fraudulent applications in the name of ATeam LLC, which is a dance company, for a PPP loan of about $1.5 million and an EIDL request for approximately $150,000. “The loan applications represented that ATeam had 37 employees, significant payroll expenses and substantial revenue. But ATeam in fact was a dance company and did not pay any wages,” according to the news release.

The indictment alleges that Robinson did not use the funds for payroll payments. Instead, he used the funds for personal expenses and transfers to other businesses.

Trial Attorney Joseph McFarlane of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Oliva of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada are prosecuting the case.