Henderson man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash near Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist who lost control on a curve at Lake Mead on Sunday died when he crashed on Northshore Road near Mile Marker 43, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP).

Roger Loftis, 51, of Henderson died of his injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, NHP said.

The crash, involving a black Ducati motorcycle that was northbound on Northshore Road, happened at about 10 a.m., NHP said.

The site of the crash isn’t far from a July 2020 crash that killed a North Las Vegas man riding a Ducati.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 23rd fatal crash resulting in 29 fatalities for 2021.