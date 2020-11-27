Henderson man decorates entire neighborhood for Christmas

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Sometimes, you need a little help to get in the Christmas spirit, and that is exactly what happened in one Henderson neighborhood.

Tonight after Thanksgiving dinner, the Christmas lights switched on in Towering Mesa Avenue in MacDonald Ranch.

One of the residents there says her neighbor decorates their whole street for Christmas. He even provides the lights and helps people install them. Neighbors say he does it simply because he just wants to bring joy to the neighborhood.

Check out his work in the video above!