LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Henderson man is accused of stabbing a man 30 to 40 times in downtown Las Vegas, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrest report.

Dylan Ihmels faces attempted murder charges after a fight that left another man injured.

It happened along Ogden Avenue on Aug. 13 at 9 p.m.

When officers asked Ihmels how the fight started he told them it was due to “beef over money,” according to a police arrest report.

A friend of the man who had been stabbed told police the incident started after they were returning to their car at the Main Street Station parking lot.

She told police that is when she saw Ihmel approach them and then got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight, according to the police arrest report.

Both men fell on the ground during the fight and the victim’s friend told police that is when Ihmels allegedly pulled out a small knife and stabbed the other man multiple times, according to the police report.

Video surveillance at the California Hotel captured the moment the two men got into a verbal argument and once the fight escalated into a physical fight as well, police stated in the report.

Security guards intervened and separated the two men following the stabbing.

One of the security guards told police once the two men were separated he discovered two knives on the ground where the men had been fighting, according to the police report.

Both security guards and another man identified as a witness told police they saw Ihmels attacking the other man upon their arrival at the scene.

Following the stabbing Ihmels was taken to the hospital after officers noticed a small abrasion on his cheek, his elbow, and on his knee, police stated in the report.

Ihmels was then taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked and faces a charge of attempted murder, according to the police report.