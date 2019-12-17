Henderson man accused of murder in shooting of teen appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of shooting and killing a teenager behind his home made an appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning.

Edward Croaker, 44, is charged with murder.

According to Henderson Police, Croaker thought two teens were shooting at his home from an alley so he fired from his house killing 17-year-old Kory Lino.

Croaker’s lawyer, Abel Yanez, has filed for Croaker to be released on his own recognizance.

“I wanted to address the custody status and the nature of the charge but I think there are some exceptional facts in this case that warrants a recognizance release,” he said.

Croaker will be back in court Dec. 23 at 9 in the morning.