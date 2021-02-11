Henderson man, 72, charged with child pornography after 31,000 files found on storage devices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 72-year-old Henderson man faces child pornography charges after he was arrested on Feb. 3 following an investigation of Internet downloads on the eMule network.

Henderson police found two computers and 10 computer storage devices with a capacity totaling about 22 terrabytes at the home of John Joseph Conti in an investigation that goes back to Feb. 18, 2020.

Conti faces 12 separate charges — two counts of distributing child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

After initially detecting computer download activity in early 2020, officers contacted Conti as they served a search warrant at his Henderson home on July 15, 2020.

According to an arrest report, forensic investigators on Jan. 14, 2021, finished cataloging 31,000 video and image files depicting child sexual abuse material/child pornography across 10 impounded devices. Investigators also found 17 image and video files depicting acts of bestiality.

In an interview with detectives, Conti showed no empathy for victims depicted in the videos and photos.

“I think it’s acceptable if they’re doing it …, I am trying to say that parents sometimes allow things to happen to their children that other people don’t like to happen!” Conti told officers.

He said the judgment of right and wrong with regard to child pornography was up to the belief of the parent of the child that was being molested, the arrest report states.

Initially, Conti would only admit to detectives that he watched a lot of movies online, and that he could not be sure what was child pornography and what wasn’t.

By the end of the interview, Conti had told police that he had been downloading files — including child pornography — for about 20 years. He described himself as a hoarder, and he saved everything he downloaded.

He said he masturbated to the material as long as the subjects in the videos had nice bodies and were good looking, regardless of age.