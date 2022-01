One lucky Henderson woman is going home with some extra cash in their pockets Saturday. (Credit: Trosper Public Relations)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One lucky Henderson woman is going home with some extra cash in their pockets Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the casino, Pamela Fryman of Henderson won $40,093 playing spot machine at the Rainbow Club Casino.

No other information about the winner was provided.

All in all… not a bad way to end the month of January.