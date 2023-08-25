LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Little League All-Stars are home after their great run at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.

The team was greeted at Harry Reid International Airport around midnight by family and supporters. Coach Ryan Gifford said he is very proud of the entire team for putting Henderson on the map.

“We built this team, you know, actually back in May and we kind of identified this group of kids as being a pretty special crew several years ago. So we’ve been working on things to accomplish their goals and to arrive in Williamsport was a huge accomplishment, well deserved, and a great experience for them,” he said.

Player Nolan Gifford, the coach’s son, said big league superstar Bryce Harper talked with team players.

“While we were warming up he came over and like signed everybody’s hats and stuff and then he told me ‘You pitch good … keep striking kids out.'”

Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox said the city is planning an event to celebrate the team and details will be released soon.