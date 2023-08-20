LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Little League advanced in the Little League World Series Sunday.

Henderson outplayed North Dakota through six innings with a final score of 7-1.

Henderson’s Mayor Michelle Romero congratulated the team in a statement Sunday saying:

“Congratulations to the Henderson All-Stars on another critical win at the Little League World Series! And what a privilege for the team to meet hometown hero Bryce Harper. I want to thank the local businesses hosting watch parties and all who are cheering our boys on as they represent the best of Henderson and Nevada to the world. Let’s keep the momentum going!”

The Southern Nevada team will play again Tuesday afternoon however, they won’t know their opponent until Monday.