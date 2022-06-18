LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson celebrates World Giraffe day on Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 19, with Ozzie, Nevada’s only giraffe.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the wildlife sanctuary will be hosting multiple events, including scavenger hunts, costume contests, and more. General admission is typically $20 for locals, but on Father’s Day, admission for dads is only $10.

In addition to the events at the Lion Habitat Ranch on Saturday, both locations of the Great American Pub are hosting a Long Neck Fundraiser during operating hours. 100 percent of the long necks benefit the Lion Habitat Ranch.

For more information on the habitat visit lionhabitatranch.org.