LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Chamber of Commerce has room for three more businesses on it’s entrepreneurial “Launchpad.”

Launchpad, Henderson’s entrepreneurial hub, is meant to help small businesses thrive. The organization aims to serve start-ups “ready to shift from a home to office environment.”

Burger Tech is one of the businesses “incubated” by Launchpad. Its owner, Jhonatan Perez, says his fledgling business came from a lifelong love of burgers and software engineering.

“We were actually operating out of a spare bedroom for about a year,” said Perez. “Coming to the Launchpad has really been a boost of confidence and motivation to continue going.”

Perez says the early days of Burger Tech could be quite difficult but credits the Launchpad for his ability to keep working in the company’s first year.

“Thanks to the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, we’ve really had all the support we’ve needed,” said Perez.

Officials say there is room for three more businesses at the Launchpad. Information on how to apply is available on the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s website.