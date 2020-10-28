Henderson launches energy-efficient smart lighting project

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson and Cox Communications are collaborating on the first stage of their smart community project, starting with energy-efficient lighting management and controls.

Cox2M, the IoT business line of Cox Communications, and the City of Henderson are testing the solution in the area to address challenges like energy conservation, infrastructure management, and workflow automation.

The objective of the pilot is to measure the overall impact and value created by the smart community solution.

Henderson hopes to be among the most innovative communities as it aggregates critical data on energy consumption to make more informed decisions on resource management.

“We know the data derived from the smart lighting project will help our team address necessary efficient standards and create a more carbon-neutral future,” said Robert Herr, Chief Infrastructure Officer, and Assistant City Manager.

The goal is to uncover new solutions to expand in Henderson and other Cox markets.

“We are proud that our teams have collaborated, often virtually, to keep the project moving forward,” said Derrick Hill, vice president, Cox Business Las Vegas.

The one-year pilot began Sept. 1 and includes smart lighting controls on 33 decorative and non-decorative lights to lower energy, maintenance, and operational costs.

“For Henderson, this is a huge step in the journey to a more data-driven society that benefits the community and businesses, alike,” said Barak Weinisman, vice president, Cox2M and smart communities.

The City of Henderson and Cox will announce additional smart community projects in the coming months that address water consumption management, parking management solutions, and video analytics.