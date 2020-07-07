Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas make top 10 as best cities for first-time home buyers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Three Southern Nevada cities were ranked in the top 10 as best cities for first-time homebuyers, according to a study by WalletHub, a financial website.

Henderson ranked at the very top of the list, Las Vegas was in 7th place, followed by North Las Vegas in 8th place.

The study looked at 300 cities of various size across the United States and ranked those cities based on 26 indicators which included the cost of living, home prices, taxes and quality of life.

The top 10 cities were as follows:

Henderson

Boise, Idaho

Thornton, Colorado

Chesapeake, Virginia

Gilbert, Arizona

Tampa, Florida

Las Vegas

North Las Vegas

Peoria, Arizona

Lincoln, Nebraska

The two cities at the bottom of the list were Berkeley and San Francisco. You can see the full study and results at this link.