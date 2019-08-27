Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas join lawsuit against opioid distributors and makers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cities of Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas are joining other cities across the country in a lawsuit against the makers and distributors of opioids. According to court documents from the Clark County District Court, around 50 companies were named in the lawsuits filed on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Some big names are CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. The lawsuit said that the defendants, the drug manufacturers and distributors, knew that their opioid products were addictive, subject to abuse, and not safe for long-term use.

The lawsuit said the “defendants’ nefarious plan worked” and they dramatically increased their sales causing them to reap billions upon billions in profit dollars at the expense of millions of people who are addicted, along with the thousands who have died.

The cities are asking for a jury trial on the matter. A date has not been set.