LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The City of Henderson will be joining forces with Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD), and the City of North Las Vegas to enforce water waste ordinances in southern Nevada. This will be the first time all three agencies have come together to combat water waste.

On Sunday, June 12, LVVWD and North Las Vegas will assist Henderson Conservation Awareness Assistants with water waste patrols in both commercial and residential areas noted for higher water waste within Henderson. In return, Henderson will continue to assist LVVWD and North Las Vegas in joint water waste patrols throughout the summer.

“By combining our water conservation efforts to target water waste, we can patrol larger areas within the valley to identify and notify households and businesses of their prohibited or excessive watering” said Tina Chen, Henderson conservation and customer service supervisor.

Henderson customers that are found violating the seasonal watering restrictions or found allowing water to spray or flow off the property may be subject to Henderson’s administrative water waste fines ranging from $40 to $2,560.

Common examples of water waste include:

Irrigating, including drip irrigation, on any day other than a property’s assigned watering days

Irrigation systems that allow water to spray or flow off property

Draining a swimming pool or spa into the street rather than a designated sanitary sewer port where water is recycled

Allowing the loss, escape, or excess use of water through a break, leak, or other malfunction

Now through Aug. 31, the mandatory summer watering schedule limits watering to no more than six days a week and never between 11 a.m. to 7.p.m. No watering is allowed on Sundays.

Henderson residents and businesses can learn more about water waste, water conservation, and assigned watering days at cityofhenderson.com.