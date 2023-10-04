LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is inviting residents to get information and provide input about the upcoming Reimagine Boulder Highway Project that is planned to begin next year.

Residents have two options to get involved, one of them being an invitation to an in-person meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center.

The second option is an online public meeting where the public can view exhibits, maps, renderings and learn more at any time. Residents will also be able to submit questions or comments online.

Reimagine Boulder Highway is a $120 million project that aims to transform the 7.5-mile segment of Boulder Highway between Tulip Falls and Wagonwheel Drive to enhance the safety, accessibility, and sustainability of the corridor.

The project is being funded with a federal grant, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, and the City of Henderson. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2024 and be completed in early 2026.

Visit the City of Henderson website for more information and to attend virtual meetings.