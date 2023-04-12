LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An interchange in Henderson known for crashes and backups is getting a much-needed renovation.

The Henderson Interchange runs from Galleria Drive to Horizon Drive along the I-11 and on the 215 from Valle Verde Drive to Lake Mead Parkway. The interchange will be converted to a crossover-style interchange to improve traffic connectivity and eliminate the lack of roadways.

Henderson Interchange project (NDOT)

The $350 million project received a $5 million boost from Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee on Wednesday. That money is from the Community Housing Fund and the rest of the money will be coming from local, state, and federal funds. Money, the City of Henderson has yet to secure.

Currently, the project is in the preliminary design stage. It will move into the final design stage by the end of the year. Drivers will start to notice orange cones going up in 2024 with a scheduled completion date in late 2026.