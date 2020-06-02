Henderson increasing patrols after Las Vegas officer shot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson’s police chief says the city will increase patrol staffing as the Las Vegas valley deals with protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the violence Monday night that left a Las Vegas police officer fighting for his life.

The @cityofhenderson and @HendersonNVPD is committed to ensuring our residents quality of life and property are protected! We have strategically increased our patrol staffing complement to ensure our community remains safe!#hendersonstrong pic.twitter.com/K3ievylUmI — Chief Thedrick Andres (@HPDChiefAndres) June 2, 2020

Chief Thedrick Andres posted the tweet Tuesday afternoon, as well as several other messages regarding the violence and the need to come together.

“Please join me in prayer for the Las Vegas Metro PD and their Officer fighting for his life after being shot in the line of duty. These acts of senseless violence must stop in our community! I pray for peace and unity in our communities!”