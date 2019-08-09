Henderson identifies officer who shot teen robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department identified the officer involved in Tuesday’s shooting of an unarmed teen-ager as Officer Scott Alward.

Alward is on paid administrative leave after the incident. He has been with the department since July 2014.

The 15-year-old was shot in the arm while running from officers after a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of North Boulder Highway, near the Warm Springs Road intersection.

Henderson Police Lt. Kirk Moore said the officer saw what appeared to be a weapon in the teen’s hand, but after the shooting it was learned the teen was unarmed. The teen’s identity is not being released due to his age.

The teen was transported to a hospital for treatment of his arm wound and has been taken into custody. He is facing a charge of armed robbery.

The shooting is the department’s third officer-involved shooting this year.