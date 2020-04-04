Henderson Hyundai offers free vehicle maintenance service for COVID-19 healthcare workers, first responders

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The owners of the Henderson Hyundai car dealership are trying to do their part to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to help essential personnel driving their vehicles so they can continue to take care of the Las Vegas community, Henderson Hyundai will provide complimentary labor for any vehicle service needed by healthcare workers, first responders, or the military.

The services are free for any make and model. Henderson Hyundai released a statement that says:

“We want to help out in any way we can during this uncertain time. We have the resources, manpower, and space to provide help for those that need car repairs or service, so we want to do our part,” said Frank Maione, Owner of Henderson Hyundai. If you are police, firefighter, first responder of any kind, military, or a healthcare worker, you can call Henderson Hyundai Service at 702-706-0291 to schedule your appointment. Our parts team will help facilitate the purchase of the proper part, and then we will do the required labor free of charge with some restrictions that may apply. You can also find complete details are available at HendersonHyundai.com.