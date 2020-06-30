Henderson house fire leaves woman dead, man injured

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A woman is dead and man injured following a house fire in Henderson Tuesday morning. The Clark County Coroner identified 82-year-old Josephine Woodruff as the victim.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Grimsby Avenue near Sunset and Stephanie Street around 6:30 a.m. Authorities say it started in the kitchen.

Crews arrived on scene and found the single story family home on fire.

When crews were notified there may still be people inside the structure, they organized a fire attack. Crews entered the house and found Woodruff and the 55-year-old man.

Both were transported to UMC. Woodruff was pronounced dead, and the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A dog and rabbit were also killed in the fire.

Eleven people were displaced as a result of the incident, but no other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the fire was determined to be accidental, and total damages were estimated at $280,000.