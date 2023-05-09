LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The City of Henderson hosted area law enforcement agencies, public officials, and health authorities at a Fentanyl Awareness Summit on Tuesday, May 9, at the College of Southern Nevada. The goal was to bring awareness to the growing fentanyl problem in Clark County and come up with ways to address it.

In the last decade, Clark County saw a 620% increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the county. Last year eight children died from fentanyl-related overdoses, according to LVMPD. The number one cause of death in people ages 18-45 is overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

During the summit, the City of Henderson launched its new anti-drug campaign warning youth about the dangers of fentanyl with its RiskItAllWithFentanyl.com campaign. It was also announced that they were using some opioid settlement money to help combat fentanyl in the valley. The main focus was investing in youth prevention and focusing on racial equity.