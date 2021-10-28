Henderson hosts drive-through haunted event for kids

Credit: City of Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Henderson is hosting a family-friendly, drive-through Halloween event starting Thursday night.

The Haunted in the Desert event goes from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. through Saturday at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center parking lot. Children aged 12 and under will receive goodie bags at the end of the experience while supplies last.

Credit: City of Henderson

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center is located at 1575 Galleria Dr. near Patrick Lane. Guests should enter from Galleria Drive south of Russell Road. 

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com

