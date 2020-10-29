Henderson hosts drive-through haunted event for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Henderson is hosting a family-friendly, drive-through Halloween event starting Thursday night.

Haunted in the Desert opens at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center at 1575 Galleria Drive near Stephanie Street.

The event is a spooky, old western ghost town theme with live action and appropriate for young children. Candy bags will be given to children ages 2 to 12 years old.

Haunted in the Desert will be open from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly.

