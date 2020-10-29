Henderson hosts drive-through haunted event for kids

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Henderson is hosting a family-friendly, drive-through Halloween event starting Thursday night.

Haunted in the Desert opens at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center at 1575 Galleria Drive near Stephanie Street.

The event is a spooky, old western ghost town theme with live action and appropriate for young children. Candy bags will be given to children ages 2 to 12 years old.

Haunted in the Desert will be open from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly.

Check this link for other Halloween Happenings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories