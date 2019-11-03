Henderson hosts ceremony to honor vets ahead of Veterans Day

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of Henderson hosted a special ceremony to acknowledge veterans’ contributions to our freedom Saturday. It’s an event recognizing veterans sacrifice and service to the United States of America.

Al Lane was among those watching the speakers address the crowd. The Vietnam War vet nearly got emotional when the ceremony came to a certain point. The city added his brother and mother’s names to the Henderson Memorial Wall.

“It’s tough for a tough old Marine not to cry but it’s very humbling and it’s just a closure for me,” Lane said. “I’ve been trying to get their names up here for the last five years. It’s huge and it’s an honor of them, and I know they’re here with me today.”

The City of Henderson chose to honor the men and women who’ve served in the military more than a week before Veterans Day, which is on November 11.

“There are so many different events the weekend of veterans day, we want to make sure Henderson’s etchings on the wall, the names added to the wall are recognized and honored by the entire community,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March.