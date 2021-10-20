Henderson hosts art gallery honoring local vets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A new art exhibit is on display at Henderson City Hall as it is putting the spotlight on local U.S. Veterans Wednesday night.

The exhibit features a one-of-a-kind collection of portraits depicting local Veterans called “Remembering Our Vets: One Story at a Time” by Mikel Conrad of Mikel’s Photography and Design located on Water St.

“It’s a story of service, service to others before yourself. That’s the whole project’s goal is to help others realize that as a country we need to come together and serve others,” Mikel Conrad, a local photographer said.

Historic Veteran memorabilia was also on display marking a first-ever collaboration between the City of Henderson and the Clark County Museum in addition to vintage American Flags and artwork created by local veterans.

The Veterans art exhibit is now on display until Nov. 30 in the City Hall Art Gallery.

The exhibit is free to the public and opens from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

